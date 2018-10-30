Good Pie offering free pizza for Halloween costumes, TV shoot

Downtown’s Good Pie, which is in Pawn Plaza at 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering two opportunities to score some free pizza over the next few days.

The first is on Wednesday. In honor of both Halloween and the restaurant’s signature grandma-style pizzas, they’re offering a free slice of grandma pie all day to anyone who comes in dressed like a grandma or a pizza. Owner and pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo says it’s a way to spread the word about the style, which originated in and around Long Island, New York.

“It’s our first Halloween, and we want to reiterate the story of the grandma and how we’re inspired by that style of pizza and how that was created. The grandma pizza was created by Italian-American nonnas wanting to nurture their families in their neighborhoods.”

“Also,” Rotolo adds, “I just like seeing people look ridiculous. It’s funny.”

Those who don’t want to dress up will get another shot at free pizza on Saturday when Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise” is shooting at the shop. From noon to 3 p.m., Rotolo will provide free truffle-style pizza to those serving as extras for the show.

