Google guide names Las Vegas’ top 3 Hidden Gem restaurants

A new guide to summer from Google has revealed the top three Hidden Gem restaurants in Las Vegas.

Chef Wes Kendrick of Table 34 poses for a photo inside his restaurant Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Table 34 restaurant at 600 E. Warm Springs Rd. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The braised short rib shepherd's pie at Table 34 on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

French restaurant La Maison de Maggie, Japanese restaurant Tonkatsu Kiyoshi and Table 34 are all featured in Google’s Guide to Summer as Hidden Gem restaurants for Las Vegas.

La Maison de Maggie, 3455 S. Durango Drive, serves galettes, crepes, quiches and other French fare. Tonkatsu Kiyoshi, located at 7780 S. Jones Blvd., offers pork, chicken and seafood katsu. Table 34’s menu features gourmet comfort food, including pastas, pizzas and special entrees. The restaurant is located at 600 E. Warm Springs Road.

Google’s new guide shares the top three Hidden Gem restaurants for each city on its top 10 vacation destinations list. Las Vegas is seventh on the list headed up by Round Rock, Texas.

According to the guide, the Hidden Gem restaurants are verified restaurants on Google Maps with high ratings from fewer people. The tech company’s top 10 list was based on the highest percentage growth in hotel searches, comparing April 2021 to April 2019.

The restaurants were unveiled in a Google blog post on Thursday to launch the guide, which also shares information on airline alternatives for travelers, tips on finding summer gear and more.