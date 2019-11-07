Gordon Ramsay says he will open 6th Las Vegas restaurant in 2020

The celebrity restaurateur described Lucky Cat as “something super-cool, Asian influenced.”

Gordon Ramsay is renovating Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas. (Kabik/Retna Digital)

Famed restaurateur Gordon Ramsay announced Wednesday that he will open his sixth Las Vegas restaurant in 2020.

Ramsay, who also has starred in several television shows, described Lucky Cat as “something super-cool, Asian influenced.”

He made the announcement at his Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas marking the restaurant’s seventh anniversary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

