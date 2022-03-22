68°F
Gordon Ramsay to debut 6th restaurant on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2022 - 10:22 am
 
Updated March 22, 2022 - 11:21 am
A rendering of the entrance to Ramsay's Kitchen from chef Gordon Ramsay, scheduled to debut in fall 2022 at Harrah's Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
A rendering of the entrance to Ramsay's Kitchen from chef Gordon Ramsay, scheduled to debut in fall 2022 at Harrah's Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
A rendering of the bar at Ramsay's Kitchen from chef Gordon Ramsay, scheduled to debut in fall 2022 at Harrah's Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
A rendering of the upper dining room at Ramsay's Kitchen from chef Gordon Ramsay, scheduled to debut in fall 2022 at Harrah's Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
A rendering of the lower dining room Ramsay's Kitchen from chef Gordon Ramsay, scheduled to debut in fall 2022 at Harrah's Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

It’s going to be a kitchen, but not the kitchen from hell.

Chef Gordon Ramsay, the international restaurateur and television personality with multiple Michelin stars, is opening Ramsay’s Kitchen in Harrah’s Las Vegas, the property announced Tuesday morning. The restaurant, scheduled to debut in fall 2022, will be Ramsay’s sixth restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip (and his sixth in his Vegas portfolio for Caesars Entertainment).

Ramsay’s other Strip restaurants include Hell’s Kitchen in Caesars Palace.

The menu at Ramsay’s Kitchen, the announcement said, will offer “a mix of original specialties infused with Vegas flair.” The first Ramsay’s kitchen, in Boston’s Back Bay, draws inspiration from the chef’s personal kitchen and offers elevated takes on his signature dishes.

Ramsay’s Kitchen in Harrah’s will have 240 seats, including a seven-seat seafood counter, a private booth and a private dining room.

