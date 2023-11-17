Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant announces name, opening date

The shop, planned for summer 2024 in the Flamingo Las Vegas, marks the seventh Strip restaurant for the chef in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

A rendering of the bar at the Gordon Ramsay Burger planned to open in summer 2024 at Flamingo Las Vegas on the Strip. (DEZMOTIF Studios)

A rendering of the exterior of the Gordon Ramsay Burger planned to open in summer 2024 at Flamingo Las Vegas on the Strip. (DEZMOTIF Studios)

Chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a Gordon Ramsay Burger in summer 2024 at Flamingo Las Vegas on the Strip. The restaurant will be the seventh on the Strip for the chef in partnership with Caesars Entertainment. (Caesars Entertainment)

In 2024, some of the summer sizzle will come from Gordon Ramsay Burger, with its planned debut at the Flamingo Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal broke the news that Ramsay would be opening a spot at the Flamingo, but the name of the restaurant was unknown until an announcement Friday.

The second Gordon Ramsay Burger comes more than a decade after the launch of the original at Planet Hollywood Resort in 2012. For Ramsay, the Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur and reality TV star, the new burger shop marks his seventh restaurant on the Strip in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

Besides Vegas, there are Ramsay Burgers in Boston, Chicago and Vancouver, B.C. (opening in December).

The announcement comes two weeks after it was revealed that Lisa Vanderpump, the restaurateur and reality TV star, would be opening Pinky’s by Vanderpump at the Flamingo, also in summer 2024. The Review-Journal broke the news of that launch, too.

On the menu

At the new shop, diners will find Ramsay favorites like a Hell’s Kitchen Burger, a Farmhouse Burger and Hellfire Chicken Wings. Burgers are cooked over an open flame fueled by hardwoods.

Sides include Just Fries with house ketchup and chipotle ketchup, Truffle Parmesan Fries with truffle aïoli and house ketchup, and Sweet Potato Fries with vanilla powdered sugar and honey jalapeño aïoli. Milkshakes complete the classic combo of a burger, fries and a shake.

Shining lights

Gordon Ramsay Burger encompasses 8,000 square feet in the former Bird Bar space along the Strip. The restaurant features a large exhibition kitchen (with views from the main dining room), an island-style bar as social hub, expansive storefront windows, multiple dining areas, a nod to Ramsay’s British roots with Union Jack accents, and flame displays throughout.

The capacious terrace overlooks Strip and is anchored by a 25-foot LED column showcasing Ramsay Burger images beneath the famous Flamingo neon. Big sign, big chef, big burgers.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.