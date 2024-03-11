‘Great Vegas Festival of Beer’ to be held in downtown Las Vegas

An annual craft beer festival is returning to downtown Las Vegas in April.

"Great Vegas Festival of Beer" (Courtesy Motley Brews)

According to a news release, the “Great Vegas Festival of Beer” will be held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Marking its 12th annual event, the festival is described as a “celebration of craft beer and culture.”

According to the release, all ticket packages include unlimited tasting opportunities of more than 300 beers from 60 different breweries, including local favorites such as Big Dog’s Brewing Company, CraftHaus Brewery, Mojave Brewing Company, Neon Desert Brewing and more.

“This is the festival’s 12th year in Downtown Las Vegas, emphasizing our commitment to bringing the Las Vegas community together over a vast selection of beers paired with food from top local chefs,” said Brian Chapin, founder of Motley Brews. “Fans of craft brews, IPA newcomers and great food can expect to see some of their favorites as well as discover new ones.”

All attendees must be 21 years of age or older, organizers note.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit greatvegasbeer.com.