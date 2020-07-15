Greek restaurant Elia moving to a new location

Greek restaurant Elia will relocate to a spot at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive that was previously home to Chef Marc’s Trattoria. (Al Mancini)

The popular west side Greek restaurant Elia will relocate this summer. Owner Savvas Georgiadis confirms that it will take over the space at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive that was previously home to Chef Marc’s Trattoria. (Marc’s recently moved to the Ahern Hotel on Sahara Avenue near the Strip.)

Georgiadis expects to open the new space in late August or early September. At this point, he plans to continue operating the current location until a few days before the launch of the new one.

“It was a good location for a startup, to test ourselves and make a name for ourselves,” he says of the Durango Drive restaurant. “But now it’s time to move on.”

The new space is larger and includes an outdoor patio. Georgiadis says both will be helpful in continuing to operate under COVID-19 restrictions.

“Life goes on,” he says of the decision to move in the current climate. “We have to keep living, with COVID or without COVID. Of course we’re careful with trying to protect everybody — our employees and our guests. But we need to move on.”

The new Elia will highlight the cooking of a new chef, Alexander Ricci.

“He’s Italian, but an honorary Greek,” Georgiadis says. “He’s been working with Greek food for more than eight years, and he’s very talented. And he’s going to have some really, really good additions to the menu.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.