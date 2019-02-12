Grimaldi’s in Las Vegas offers free cannolis

Grimaldi's Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria

There are no guns involved here; this time it’s “Take the pizza and take the cannoli.”

For its 16th anniversary, the Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria chain is celebrating with its “Sweet Sixteen” promotion through Sunday. Everyone who purchases a pizza this week can get a free cannoli. That includes the new chicken alla vodka pizza, topped with chicken, onions, mozzarella, fresh basil and tomato-cream sauce.

The deal is good for dine-in only, and one free cannoli per check. Grimaldi’s has five locations in Southern Nevada.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.