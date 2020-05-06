Grimaldi’s offers discount for teacher and nurse appreciation week

Pin Kaow Thai Restaurant locations are now open for takeout and delivery; La Strega’s Chef Gina Marinelli will offer an online cooking class next week.

Three Grimaldi's Pizzeria locations are offering a discount for teacher and nurse appreciation week. (Grimaldi's)

Pin Kaow's Panang Chicken Curry. The Thai restaurant's locations are now offering curbside pickup and delivery. (Chris Wessling)

This wrap-up of news and specials being offered by local restaurants will appear Fridays and Tuesdays at reviewjournal.com. The information is current at the time of posting.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations are offering 15 percent off meals for teachers and nurses with school or hospital ID through Friday. The offer is not available for delivery. The following restaurant locations are open for pickup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: 9595 S. Eastern Ave., 750 S. Rampart Blvd. and 7155 S. Rainbow Blvd.

La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, offers curbside pickup from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Phones open for orders at noon. New menu items include lobster spaghetti arrabiata, Spring in Bologna pizza with fondue, mortadella and kale, and family meal options. Chef Gina Marinelli will offer an online cooking class through secretburger.com on May 12. The class is $40 and will feature a recipe called prawns al cartoccio.

Pampas Brazilian Grille in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has launched Pampas ToGo for curbside pickup and third-party delivery service from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For a limited time, guests will receive 15 percent off their first Pampas ToGo order. pampasusa.com; 702-737-4748

Pin Kaow Thai Restaurant locations, 1974 N. Rainbow Blvd. and 9530 S. Eastern Ave., have reopened for curbside pickup and delivery from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The menu includes signature dishes, soups, curries, meat and seafood selections. Beer and bottles of wine are also available at a 30 percent discount. To place orders at the Rainbow location, call 702-638-2746; to order from the Eastern location, call 702-407-1188; or order online at pinkaow.com.

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St., is offering curbside pickup and third-party delivery service from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. therapylv.com; 702-912-1622

If you’d like to contribute to this list, contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.