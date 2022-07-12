Guy Fieri honors first responders, confirms new Strip project

The Guy Fieri Foundation and Caesars Entertainment honored local veterans and first responders Monday with a day of appreciation and food.

The Guy Fieri Foundation and Caesars Entertainment honored local veterans and first responders Monday with a day of appreciation and food where the celebrity chef confirmed plans for an upcoming restaurant on the Strip.

“We’ve got a new project that’s coming,” said Fieri, who is working with Caesars Entertainment on restaurant concepts from Las Vegas to North Carolina.

“They came and said, ‘Hey, listen, we know that we have The Linq and we crush over there. What do you think about doing, like, a food sportsbook themed event in Bally’s Horseshoe?’” Fieri said.

The new spot at Bally’s (soon to be rebranded the Horseshoe) will offer a different menu than the one offered at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar at The Linq, and the “Mayor of Flavortown” said it will be great to see what he and his team of chefs can whip up.

“We’re kind of like a band,” Fieri said. “We’re writing things and creating things, and you’re gonna see stuff you’ve never seen on any of our other menus.”

Fieri said the food and drink will set the stage for an exciting combination of sports and betting.

Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Caesars Entertainment, said the company is always exploring new opportunities with Fieri and the rest of its roster of celebrity chefs.

Carano, who collaborated with the Guy Fieri Foundation to put together Monday’s luncheon, said the event reflected Caesars’ core values of giving back to the people who do so much for Las Vegas.

“We want to thank our first responders, our veterans,” Carano said. “And Guy has the same values and gives back everywhere he goes.”

The three-hour event at the Caesars Forum included a buffet service, a meet-and-greet with the jovial restaurateur and a ceremony to honor first responders and veterans along with a recognition for the team of fallen Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry.

The luncheon wrapped up with Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft giving the 54-year-old Fieri the Key to the Strip.

While Monday’s event brought together over 1,000 guests, Fieri emphasized the year-round support needed for first responders and the military.

“Let’s not just make it one day,” Fieri said. “Let’s make it every day that we recognize our first responders and our vets.”

