Food

Guy Fieri serves lobster lollipops in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2018 - 10:03 am
 

Chefs have come up with all kinds of things to do with lobster — lobster mac and cheese, lobster grilled cheese, lobster bloody marys. Now Guy Fieri’s got lobster lollipops. They’re five 2-ounce lobster tempura skewers, battered and fried just until golden, then served with Old Bay-seasoned cheese fries and roasted garlic and lemon aioli. They’re available at Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Linq for $17.50.

