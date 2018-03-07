Chefs have come up with all kinds of things to do with lobster — lobster mac and cheese, lobster grilled cheese, lobster bloody marys.

Guy Fieri serves lobster lollipops in Las Vegas. Mercedes Morones

Chefs have come up with all kinds of things to do with lobster — lobster mac and cheese, lobster grilled cheese, lobster bloody marys. Now Guy Fieri’s got lobster lollipops. They’re five 2-ounce lobster tempura skewers, battered and fried just until golden, then served with Old Bay-seasoned cheese fries and roasted garlic and lemon aioli. They’re available at Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Linq for $17.50.