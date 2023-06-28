Guy Fieri to debut Flavortown Sports Kitchen on the Strip

The restaurant sports more than 30 televisions, a wall made of wood reclaimed from an old basketball court and an MVP Lounge with LED screens and leather couches.

Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri talks to the media during an event honoring veterans and first responders at Caesars Forum on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the latest dispatches from the Las Vegas restaurant front:

■ Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen, set to open Thursday at Horseshoe Las Vegas, is now taking reservations through OpenTable. The restaurant sports more than 30 televisions, a wall made of wood reclaimed from an old basketball court and an MVP Lounge with LED screens and leather couches. The restaurant, adjacent to the sportsbook desk, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

■ ∅∅ Pie & Pub, which we reported in January was coming to Chinatown, opened recently at 3853 Spring Mountain Road, in The Center at Spring Mountain. Pie here refers to pizza, in versions like a Margherita with Fior di Latte cheese, a funghi with garlic butter mushrooms and charred green onions, and speck with fig jam and saba, a cousin to balsamic vinegar. The menu also offers a handful of antipasti and sweets. Double zero (∅∅) flour produces an ideal pizza crust.

■ Alchemy Coffee is now bringing the espresso, crème brûlée latte, Nutella frappe, Moroccan mint tea, lemonade and spinach kale banana shake to 5660 S. Hualapai Way, suite 104, in Summerlin. The menu also features a Belgian waffle, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich with choice of vegan or halal beef sausage, various açai bowls, a vegan BLT or grilled cheese, and a croque monsieur panino.

■ Azer Restaurant has been open since spring at 5781 W. Sahara Ave., serving Mediterranean, Persian and other Middle Eastern cooking. Look for halloumi cheese sticks, red lentil soup, fattoush salad, a beef kebab marinated in Persian spices, wraps featuring kebabs in lavash, and main dishes like salmon or lamb chops.

In Vegas, we know from over-the-top. So it’s no surprise The Flaming Skull dessert at Chica in The Venetian made the 50 Best Over-the-Top Treats in the July/August issue of Food Network Magazine. The list features excess from every state. At Chica, a molded chocolate skull is painted in a mix of gold leaf and vodka, then plated with chocolate lava cake and ice cream. To finish, the skull is doused in rum and set aflame. Full list: foodnetwork.com/restaurants/photos/50-over-the-top-treats.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs will host an autograph signing at Meráki Greek Grill, 8015 Blue Diamond Road, suite 100, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event raises money for S.A.F.E. House, which provides shelter and services to abused women and children. Autograph materials will be provided, but folks are welcome to bring their own items for signing. Suggested minimum autograph donation: $5.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House in MGM Grand kicks off its summer supper series with its first offering, a four-course prix fixe menu with wine pairings for $155. Among the pairings: seafood trio with 2019 Evenstad Reserve chardonnay from Willamette Valley and Pacific halibut with 2019 Aspect pinot noir from Dundee Hills. Reservations: emerilsrestaurants.com or call 702-891-7374.

Trattoria Reggiano, 2020 Park Center Drive, in Downtown Summerlin, is offering weekly specials on Sunday through Thursday:

— Sunday Family Dinner: Unlimited garlic knots, house salad, and choice of spaghetti and meatballs or penne and Italian sausage, $28.95.

— Monday: Buy one Neapolitan pizza, get one of equal or lesser value free, for dine-in orders only.

— Tuesday Kids Night: Children ages 12 and younger eat for free with the purchase of an entrée.

— Wednesday: Half off all appetizers from 4 to 6 p.m.

— Thursday Ladies Night: Ladies receive a complimentary glass of certain house wines with the purchase of an entrée. Limit one glass per person.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.