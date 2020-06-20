Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen Bar closes after worker tests positive for virus

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen Bar, located in the Linq Hotel, has closed once again after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Guy Fieri serves hamburgers to guests during a welcome event for Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar in 2014. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, located in the Linq Hotel, has closed once again after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Caesars Entertainment Corp.-owned Las Vegas Strip hotel has contacted the health department and is working with them to conduct an investigation and determine who has been in close proximity to the employee, according to a company statement released Saturday.

The statement did not say when the employee tested positive, what his or her job was or when the restaurant will reopen. A Caesars spokesperson did not immediately respond to follow-up questions.

This comes shortly after two employees at Caesars’ Flamingo hotel-casino tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

According to Caesars Entertainment spokesman Richard Broome, the company’ s protocol upon learning an employee or guest has tested positive is to use surveillance and investigators to determine who, if anyone, has been in close proximity to the infected person. Close proximity is considered 6 feet or closer for 10 minutes or longer.

Those who meet that criteria are notified. If any are Caesars employees, they’ll be required to be away from work for two weeks — while still receiving pay — and may return after providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.