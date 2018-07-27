Half-price Honey Salt, take cupcake classes at Freed’s Bakery

Summer is prime time for burgers, but this one has a sweet twist: Freed’s Bakery, 9815 S. Eastern Ave., is offering classes in creating hamburger and ice cream cupcakes Thursday through Aug. 10.

Freed's Bakery

Bake your own burger

Summer is prime time for burgers, but this one has a sweet twist: Freed’s Bakery, 9815 S. Eastern Ave., is offering classes in creating hamburger and ice cream cupcakes Thursday through Aug. 10. The classes — 15 minutes for hamburgers, 20 for ice cream — are designed for kids and their parents, and no experience is necessary. They’re $18.95 for burgers (Aug. 4 and 9) and $44.95 for ice cream (Thursday and Aug. 10). Register at freedsbakery.com or by emailing info@freedsbakery.com.

Half-price favorites

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., now offers half-off featured favorites on Mondays. The reduced prices include Elizabeth’s Caesar, $5.50; Farmers Toast, $5; lemon chicken salad, $6.50; turkey meatballs, $5; margherita flatbread, $6; Biloxi Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich, $7; Backyard Favorite Burger, $7.50; and Mary’s Free-Range Brick Oven Chicken Breast, $12; at dinner only.

Winemaker dinner

Guests will be able to compare some of Greece’s classic wines with counterparts from Italy and France during a winemaker dinner Thursday at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The dinner, with dishes including Maryland crab cakes, bay scallops, astako-makaronada (Greek lobster pasta) and octopus, is $79, with seatings from 5 to 10:45 p.m. Call 702-698-7930.

Master Class Series

“Mastering Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts” is the theme of the next installment of the Wynn Master Class Series. Led by executive pastry chef Patrice Caillot, it’ll begin at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Wynn Pastry Shop. It’s $125; contact the concierge at 702-770-7070.

Dinner-show deal

Searsucker and “Absinthe,” at Caesars Palace, have introduced a dinner-show package starting at $149. With entree choices of brick chicken, scallops, pasta or ricotta and roasted cauliflower steak, it also includes an appetizer, cookies and gelato dessert, a Russian Acrobat Mule cocktail and a reserved-seating-level ticket to the show. To reserve, call 855-234-7469.