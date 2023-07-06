Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens 3rd Las Vegas store near Summerlin

Handel’s held a grand opening for their newest location on West Charleston Boulevard, where the first 100 customers in line got free ice cream for a year.

Candy and Kevin Jones, of Henderson, excitedly enter the store at the front of the line during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Candy and Kevin Jones, of Henderson, excitedly wait at the front of the line for the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. Candy and Kevin had been waiting in line since 4:30 a.m.. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Katina Bland redeems her voucher for 1-year free of Handel’s ice cream during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charles Wayne scoops ice cream during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte King, 3, tries her first taste of Handel’s ice cream at the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owners Mandy and Jerry Trotter cut the ribbon during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allison and Derek Campbell take a selfie with their ice cream during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has opened its third location in the valley.

The Ohio-based ice cream chain opened a new store Thursday in the Crossroads Commons center near Summerlin.

Fans stood in line around the store before its grand opening to get a chance to be one of first 100 customers in line, who were promised free ice cream for a year.

The grand opening also featured raffles for special prizes, which will also be offered Friday and Saturday, according to Facebook posts from the ice cream location.

The chain’s two other locations are also located in the western valley, with its original Las Vegas location at 10170 W. Tropicana Avenue, and one near the 215 Beltway at 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, which opened on June 29.

The Charleston location is offering a variety of unique ice cream flavors, like Pineapple Upside Down Cake, French Silk Pie, and — a special option for vegans — a mango-flavored sorbet.

All Handel’s locations in the valley are open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.