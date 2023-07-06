104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens 3rd Las Vegas store near Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2023 - 2:44 pm
 
Updated July 6, 2023 - 2:48 pm
Candy and Kevin Jones, of Henderson, excitedly enter the store at the front of the line during ...
Candy and Kevin Jones, of Henderson, excitedly enter the store at the front of the line during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candy and Kevin Jones, of Henderson, excitedly wait at the front of the line for the grand open ...
Candy and Kevin Jones, of Henderson, excitedly wait at the front of the line for the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. Candy and Kevin had been waiting in line since 4:30 a.m.. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Katina Bland redeems her voucher for 1-year free of Handel’s ice cream during the grand ...
Katina Bland redeems her voucher for 1-year free of Handel’s ice cream during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charles Wayne scoops ice cream during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Hom ...
Charles Wayne scoops ice cream during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlotte King, 3, tries her first taste of Handel’s ice cream at the grand opening of L ...
Charlotte King, 3, tries her first taste of Handel’s ice cream at the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candy and Kevin Jones, of Henderson, excitedly enter the store at the front of the line during ...
Candy and Kevin Jones, of Henderson, excitedly enter the store at the front of the line during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Owners Mandy and Jerry Trotter cut the ribbon during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ thi ...
Owners Mandy and Jerry Trotter cut the ribbon during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allison and Derek Campbell take a selfie with their ice cream during the grand opening of Las V ...
Allison and Derek Campbell take a selfie with their ice cream during the grand opening of Las Vegas’ third Handel's Homemade Ice Cream location on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has opened its third location in the valley.

The Ohio-based ice cream chain opened a new store Thursday in the Crossroads Commons center near Summerlin.

Fans stood in line around the store before its grand opening to get a chance to be one of first 100 customers in line, who were promised free ice cream for a year.

The grand opening also featured raffles for special prizes, which will also be offered Friday and Saturday, according to Facebook posts from the ice cream location.

The chain’s two other locations are also located in the western valley, with its original Las Vegas location at 10170 W. Tropicana Avenue, and one near the 215 Beltway at 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, which opened on June 29.

The Charleston location is offering a variety of unique ice cream flavors, like Pineapple Upside Down Cake, French Silk Pie, and — a special option for vegans — a mango-flavored sorbet.

All Handel’s locations in the valley are open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
2
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
3
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
4
MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO
MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO
5
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, dunks during an NBA basketball pres ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The NBA Summer League and NBA Con, a celebration of all things Lego, and a UFC fight card and fan fest top this week’s lineup of things to do.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman, Zach Whitecloud, left, and goaltender, Logan Thompson, center, ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Summerlin Patriotic Parade, a concert by Louis Tomlinson and stand-up shows by Theo Von lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories
Lucky Handel’s customers will get free ice cream for a year
Lucky Handel’s customers will get free ice cream for a year
Salt & Straw ice cream, 5 other eateries opening in Las Vegas
Salt & Straw ice cream, 5 other eateries opening in Las Vegas
6 spots around Las Vegas Valley to cool off with shave ice
6 spots around Las Vegas Valley to cool off with shave ice
Chipotle launches its 3rd drive-thru restaurant in Las Vegas
Chipotle launches its 3rd drive-thru restaurant in Las Vegas
NYC chef duo to open 2 more restaurants in Las Vegas Valley
NYC chef duo to open 2 more restaurants in Las Vegas Valley
Holiday attraction at Las Vegas Ballpark offers ticket special
Holiday attraction at Las Vegas Ballpark offers ticket special