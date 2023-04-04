52°F
Food

Handel’s Ice Cream is opening 2 more Vegas locations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2023 - 11:34 am
 
Construction is underway for a new location of popular Handel's Ice Cream shop at the Crossroad ...
Construction is underway for a new location of popular Handel's Ice Cream shop at the Crossroad ...
Construction is underway for a new location of popular Handel's Ice Cream shop at the Crossroad ...
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt, the shop that often features folks queuing for bananas Foster cones, mango sorbet, pineapple sherbet, watermelon ice and dozens of other flavors, is opening two more locations in Las Vegas, one in the Summerlin area and one in the southwest.

Public records show a pending business license application, building permit inspections for interior construction and signs, and a fire permit application, all for Handel’s at 8975 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 170, in the Crossroads Commons center, near the border of Summerlin.

Exterior signs indicate the upcoming ice cream shop, and the Handel’s website confirms the location as “opening soon.”

The website also lists as “opening soon” a store at 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, and public records indicate a building project for “Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream” at that address, just south of the 215 Beltway.

The original Handel’s in Vegas is on West Tropicana Avenue, at the western edge of Spring Valley.

Handel’s began in the summer of 1945 when Alice Handel of Youngstown, Ohio, sold ice cream made using fresh fruit from her backyard. Today, the chain has nearly 100 locations across 11 states.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

