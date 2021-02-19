Handful of Las Vegas churches have fish fries for Lenten meals

Fewer churches are participating this year, but we managed to find five that are.

(Getty Images)

Lent began with Ash Wednesday this week, which means we’re at the beginning of the season when Catholics abstain from meat on Fridays.

A tradition that’s most popular in the industrial North but also crops up in Las Vegas from time to time is for churches and church-affiliated organizations to host fish fries to provide the faithful with a good place to get a meatless meal, build fellowship and maybe raise some funds for the church or organization.

Fewer churches are participating this year, but we managed to find five that are. All of them are takeout-only, in keeping with COVID-19 precautions.

Christ the King Catholic Church, 4925 St. Torrey Pines Drive, is offering a fish fry every Friday during Lent from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The dinner, which is $10, includes deep-fried pollock, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, french fries and a roll; water or a soft drink is $1 more. Enter through the courtyard doors. ctklv.org or 702-871-1904

At Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Drive, a dinner of fried fish, french fries and cole slaw will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and March 5 and 26 for $9. holyspiritlv.org or 702-459-7778

Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church, 3050 Alta Drive, Knights of Columbus Council No. 9102 and The OLLV Women’s Guild of Our Lady of Las Vegas are collaborating on a drive-thru fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. It’s $10 for fried fish, french fries, cole slaw, water or soda. Tickets at eventbrite.com; enter through Campbell Avenue into the church lot. ollvchurch.org or 702-802-2300

St. Anne Catholic Church, 1901 S. Maryland Parkway, presents the Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Lenten Fish Fry from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent. The dinner of fish tacos, fries, coleslaw, dessert and a drink is $7. stannelvnv.org or 702-735-0510

And St. Thomas More Catholic Community, 130 N. Pecos Road in Henderson, is offering a takeout dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 every Friday during Lent. It’s three pieces of beer-battered cod, fries and coleslaw for $10, or meatless baked ziti and garlic bread for $5. Cash and credit or debit cards accepted; pre-orders (encouraged but not required) can be made at stmlv.org. stmlv.org or 361-3022

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.