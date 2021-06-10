Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas celebrates brand’s 50th anniversary

The Las Vegas Strip location will mark the 50th anniversary of the original London cafe’s opening with a food special for 71 cents on Monday.

The Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip is joining in the brand's 50th anniversary celebration. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephotos

The Hard Rock Cafe turns 50 on Monday and the iconic brand is kicking off the celebration with a new campaign, partnership and merchandise.

The original London Cafe opened its doors on June 14, 1971.

To mark the anniversary, Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas will offer Country Burgers for 71 cents. The burgers will be available from 11 a.m. to noon and 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Hard Rock International has launched its new partnership with soccer great Lionel Messi and its new “Live Greatness” campaign. The partnership pays tribute to Hard Rock’s roots, as the brand’s world-famous T-shirts began when the original London Cafe sponsored a local football team in the early 1970s.

For more information on the 50th anniversary, visit hardrock.com.