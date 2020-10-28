75°F
Hash House A Go Go coming to Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 4:13 pm
 

Hash House A Go Go is bringing its heaping helpings of “twisted farm food” to Summerlin. The chain, known for massive portions, with an emphasis on reimagined breakfast classics, is taking over the space in the Shoppes at Canyon Pointe that was previously home to Islands Fine Burgers (10810 W. Charleston Blvd.). It’s expected to open in mid-December.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring Hash House a Go Go to the Summerlin area, creating 75 jobs in our hometown during what has been an extremely challenging year for our industry,” the company’s CEO, Jim Nyberg, said in a statement announcing the new location.

This will be the company’s sixth Las Vegas Valley location, and 11th nationwide.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

