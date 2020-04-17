Hash House A Go Go continues its series of Friday food giveaways

The restaurant’s West Sahara Avenue location will give out Italian pasta meals that feed four to the first 50 motorists lined up at the restaurant at 2 p.m. Friday.

Hash House A Go Go will give 50 meal packs to families as a way to support locals who have been laid off or furloughed.

The drivers of the first 50 vehicles lined up at the restaurant at 6800 W. Sahara Ave. at 2 p.m. will each get a meal pack of Italian sausage, pasta and sauce to feed four.

Any tips received will be pooled for immediate cash needs of furloughed workers.

