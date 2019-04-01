Have you tried the Burgerless Burger?

Farmer Boys is offering the "Burgerless Burger" today. (Farmer Boys)

Just when you think you’ve heard of every possible burger variation — vegan, gluten-free, artisanal, bunless, keto, paleo, Impossible — comes a new one. Farmer Boys has introduced the Burgerless Burger.

That’s right, the burger is burgerless, just a sesame-seed bun with pickles, onions and Thousand Island dressing. The price has not been disclosed.

Which may be because of the last paragraph of a company news release:

“The Burgerless Burger will be available at none of Farmer Boys’ 92 locations in California and Nevada unless specifically requested because it is, after all, an April Fool’s joke.”

But one that was pretty well played.

