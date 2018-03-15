Hawaiian favorite Zippy’s to open in Las Vegas

The Hawaiian favorite Zippy’s is finally expanding to the “ninth island.”

The opening will mark Zippy’s first restaurant on the mainland.

Zippy’s is best known for its signature chili and Zip Pac bentos that include Hawaiian classics like chicken katsu, loco moco and fried chicken.

Zippy’s 25th restaurant is scheduled to open in early 2019, and the new location will be between 9,000 and 10,000 square feet. The exact location is yet to be decided.

“The city is a natural fit for our brand given the significant number of Hawaii transplants in the area and we believe it is the ideal choice for our first location outside of Hawaii,” said Zippy’s CEO Jason Higa.

Las Vegas is often referred to as the ninth island due to the thousands of Hawaiian transplants who now live here and thousands more who visit every year.