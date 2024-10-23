67°F
Food

Hawaiian restaurant opens its 3rd Las Vegas Valley location

Teriyaki chicken and beef plate lunch from Mo' Bettahs, the Hawaiian restaurant chain. (Mo' Bet ...
Teriyaki chicken and beef plate lunch from Mo' Bettahs, the Hawaiian restaurant chain. (Mo' Bettahs)
A Spam musubi tower from Mo' Bettahs, the Hawaiian restaurant chain. (Mo' Bettahs)
A Spam musubi tower from Mo' Bettahs, the Hawaiian restaurant chain. (Mo' Bettahs)
Kabocha squash curry from the two Pin Kaow restaurants in Las Vegas. (Pin Kaow)
Kabocha squash curry from the two Pin Kaow restaurants in Las Vegas. (Pin Kaow)
Taps at Yard House, which has opened a fourth location in the Las Vegas Valley as of October 20 ...
Taps at Yard House, which has opened a fourth location in the Las Vegas Valley as of October 2024. (Station Casinos)
The exterior of Hard Hat Lounge, one of the oldest bars in Las Vegas. (Hard Hat Lounge)
The exterior of Hard Hat Lounge, one of the oldest bars in Las Vegas. (Hard Hat Lounge)
Nigiri from Komodo in the Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip. (Groot Hospitality)
Nigiri from Komodo in the Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip. (Groot Hospitality)
Executive chef Eric Lhuillier of Hawthorn Grill in the JW Marriott in Summerlin. (JW Marriott)
Executive chef Eric Lhuillier of Hawthorn Grill in the JW Marriott in Summerlin. (JW Marriott)
Executive chef Jeff Lackey of Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson. (Rainbow Club Casino)
Executive chef Jeff Lackey of Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson. (Rainbow Club Casino)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2024 - 9:06 am
 

Mo’ Bettahs, mo’ Vegas. Hawaiian restaurant chain Mo’ Bettahs recently opened its third location in the Las Vegas Valley, this time at 3340 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 100, in Henderson. The shop marks restaurant No. 56 in the group.

Kimo and Kalani Mack, two brothers of native Hawaiian ancestry who grew up on Oahu, founded Mo’ Bettahs in 2008. The restaurant takes its name from pidgin for “excellent” or “outstanding.”

Mo’ Bettahs’ menu is anchored by plate lunches built from a choice of protein — tempura shrimp, teriyaki chicken, grilled pūlehu chicken, fried katsu chicken, kalua pork, teriyaki steak — accompanied by scoops of white rice and macaroni salad, plus teriyaki or katsu sauce.

The menu also features salads, sides such as Spam musubi, Hawaiian drinks, family- or group-size meals, and a keiki (child)-size plate lunch. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Visit mobettahs.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning Saturday, National Pumpkin Day, Pin Kaow Thai Restaurant, 1974 N. Rainbow Blvd., and 9530 S. Eastern Ave., is offering a red curry made with kabocha squash, red bell pepper, Thai basil, and choice of vegetables, tofu, seafood, chicken or beef. The curry ($16.95), with jasmine rice, will be served through fall. Visit pinkaow.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Yard House is opening its fourth location in the Las Vegas Valley, this time on Sunday in Sunset Station. The beverage program features about 90 beers on tap, fed by beer lines from a glass-enclosed keg room with hundreds of steel barrels. The menu of 100-plus items includes poke nachos, Nashville hot chicken, street tacos and USDA Prime burgers.

Yard House is open daily for lunch, dinner and late-night dining. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays with half-price appetizers and $1 to $4 off beer, wine and cocktails. Visit yardhouse.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Hard Hat Lounge, 1675 S. Industrial Road, will host its third annual block party from 8 p.m. until late on Nov. 1. The party, with free entry to guests who are at least 21, features drinks, food (including smashes from Stay Tuned Burgers), raffles, and scheduled musical performances from locals Same Sex Mary and Zach Ryan Band.

Last year, rock legend Slash made a surprise appearance. Hard Hat, founded in 1962, is among the oldest bars in Vegas. Visit hardhatloungelv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From Friday through Sunday, the Nevada Craft Brewers Association will present its third annual Pint Day Promo, with local craft breweries selling limited-edition pint glasses designed by Vegas artist Jed Olsen. Cost: $15 a glass. Bring the glass to participating breweries for a $5 pint. Visit nvbeer.com for a list of breweries.

◆ ◆ ◆

Komodo restaurant in the Fontainebleau will host the next class in its Art of Sushi series beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. The class features a welcome cocktail, hands-on sushi instruction and a commemorative gift. Cost: $110. Three-course omakase dinner following class: $65 additional. Details/reservations: komodolv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Hawthorn Grill in JW Marriott has introduced its fall-winter menu under its new executive chef, Eric Lhuillier, whose previous stops include executive chef positions at Peter Luger Steakhouse in Caesars Palace and Wally’s restaurant, wine bar and market at Resorts World.

The new menu of about two dozen dishes and cocktails includes lobster bisque, a roasted bone marrow starter, a seafood tower, Dover sole, rack of lamb, a 16-ounce dry-aged Prime ribeye, a 42-ounce tomahawk steak, and a Fade to Black cocktail (Ketel One Citron, limoncello, blackberries, lemon juice). Visit hawthorngrilllv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Jeff Lackey, who started as a dishwasher almost 20 years ago at the Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson, has been promoted to executive chef of the property. Along the way, Lackey also worked as prep cook, second cook, line cook, kitchen porter and assistant chef.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.

