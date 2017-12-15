Hawthorn Grill cocktail is dry, sweet and bubbly — VIDEO

The first thing you notice about this bubbly drink — a signature cocktail of Hawthorn Grill inside the JW Marriott — is the way the dry Champagne contrasts the sweet berries, playing to opposite ends of your palate without intermingling much. The bitters also offer a slight, but significant, hint of citrus on the nose in the Raspberry Royalle.

The Raspberry Royale, with Chambord, raspberry puree and champagne at Hawthorn Grill on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at the JW Marriott, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Ingredients

■ 1/2 ounce raspberry puree

■ 1/3 ounce Chambord

■ 5 ounces dry Champagne

■ Dash of lemon bitters

Garnish

■ 1 raspberry

Directions

Mix ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain into Champagne glass. Garnish with raspberry.