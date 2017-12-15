ad-fullscreen
Hawthorn Grill cocktail is dry, sweet and bubbly — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2017 - 4:50 pm
 

The first thing you notice about this bubbly drink — a signature cocktail of Hawthorn Grill inside the JW Marriott — is the way the dry Champagne contrasts the sweet berries, playing to opposite ends of your palate without intermingling much. The bitters also offer a slight, but significant, hint of citrus on the nose in the Raspberry Royalle.

Ingredients

■ 1/2 ounce raspberry puree

■ 1/3 ounce Chambord

■ 5 ounces dry Champagne

■ Dash of lemon bitters

Garnish

■ 1 raspberry

Directions

Mix ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain into Champagne glass. Garnish with raspberry.

