Fans of all ages flocked to Fashion Show mall Friday morning for the grand opening of Sanrio’s newest Hello Kitty Cafe.

Customers spill out of the new Hello Kitty Cafe during the grand opening inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers wait in line at the new Hello Kitty Cafe during the grand opening inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shanon Vu, of Huntington Beach, Calif. at the grand opening of the new Hello Kitty Cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rochaun Soberano works to make the waffle-batter shells for the cafe's signature treat, soft served ice cream inside a cone molded like a Hello Kitty head, during the grand opening of the new Hello Kitty Cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The waffle-batter shells for the cafe's signature treat, soft served ice cream inside a cone molded like a Hello Kitty head, during the grand opening of the new Hello Kitty Cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

and employee pours the ice cream for the cafe's signature treat, soft served ice cream inside a cone molded like a Hello Kitty head, during the grand opening of the new Hello Kitty Cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kookie Lai sits in one of the seating areas at the new Hello Kitty Cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rochelle Jugo, from left, Kookie Lai, and Helen Frausto sit in one of the seating areas at the new Hello Kitty Cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. The group of Hello Kitty fans got the the mall around midnight to be first in line for the grand opening. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fredric Robart, from left, Kennedi, 9, Isla, 2, and Logan, 4, and Katie Robart pose with Hello Kitty during the grand opening of the new Hello Kitty Cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ani Phanthip works the counter at the new Hello Kitty Cafe inside Fashion Show Mall during its grand opening on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers wait in line at the new Hello Kitty Cafe during the grand opening inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sandra Ornelas poses for a photo with Hello Kitty during the grand opening of the new Hello Kitty Cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. "Oh my god," she said, "the fact that this is here is Amazing. I love Hello Kitty. I feel like Hello Kitty has such a large following, it's almost a cult-like following." Ornelas and her husband, who is not a Hello Kitty fan, got the the mall at 5 a.m. to be near the front of the line. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. The the cafe's signature treat is soft served ice cream inside a cone molded like a Hello Kitty head. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rowena Caramadre, from left, Kookie Lai, and Thea Paisley sit in one of the seating areas at the new Hello Kitty Cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. The group of Hello Kitty fans got the the mall around midnight to be first in line for the grand opening. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Hello Kitty Cafe opened inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers line up in the parking lot for the grand opening of the new Hello Kitty Cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans of all ages flocked to Fashion Show mall Friday for the grand opening of Sanrio’s newest Hello Kitty Cafe. We chatted with devotees of the pop culture icon and checked out the tasty treats and exclusive merchandise the latest spot has to offer. Get a look at the scene in the photo gallery above.