Hello Kitty Cafe opening on Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip is getting a new addition: a bright pink shipping container — the new home of a Hello Kitty Cafe.
The Strip is getting a new addition: a bright pink shipping container that will house a Hello Kitty Cafe.
Located between New York-New York and Park MGM, the cafe is set to open to the public Friday at 11 a.m. The first 50 customers will get “a small gift,” according to a news release.
The pop-up will offer Hello Kitty-themed merchandise, beverages ranging from coffee to lemonades and desserts including cakes, cookies, croissants, donuts and ice cream.
Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
“The Park is a prime location for us to make our debut in Las Vegas, and we welcome guests to visit from around the world,” Craig Takiguchi, chief operating officer and head of business development at Sanrio, Inc, said in a statement.