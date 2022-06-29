Hello Kitty Cafe to open 2nd Nevada location

The wildly successful cafe’s new location combines Las Vegas and one of the most well-known Japanese characters in the world, offering a sweet selection of treats and exclusive merch.

The Hello Kitty Cafe at Fashion Show mall will host its grand opening July 8. (Louiie Victa)

Fashion Show mall has risen on the cuteness scale with the addition of Sanrio’s Hello Kitty Cafe, whose second Nevada location will open to the public there at 11 a.m. July 8.

The wildly successful cafe’s new location combines Las Vegas and one of the most well-known Japanese characters in the world, offering a sweet selection of treats and exclusive merch.

With a special appearance by Hello Kitty herself during its grand opening, the cafe is also offering special giveaways to the first 100 guests and a small gift with any purchase, while supplies last.

