Hello Kitty Cafe Truck making 2 stops in Las Vegas Valley

Get out your cameras, Hello Kitty fans! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to the Las Vegas Valley next month.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is a mobile cafe that serves colorful treats inspired by the beloved Sanrio character.
In addition to classic items, such as the bow-shaped water bottle and the five-piece macaron box set, those visiting the mobile cafe can look forward to a new batch of goodies, including a giant Hello Kitty chef cookie, 3-piece cookie set, lunchbox with confetti popcorn, sprinkle T-shirt and a minicake set, among other items.
Each guest who spends $25 on food purchases will receive a Hello Kitty Cafe tote, organizers said.
The truck will be at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson on Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The truck will then return to the valley on Feb. 23 for a stop at Tivoli Village in Summerlin from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.