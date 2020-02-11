Hello Kitty Cafe Truck popping up in Summerlin, Henderson

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Las Vegas and making its first appearance in Henderson.

The mobile cafe that serves colorful treats is inspired by the Sanrio character.

The bright pink van decorated with Hello Kitty’s favorite sweets will sell a variety of goodies including stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-shirts, 5-piece macaron box sets and a cafe lunchbox with confetti popcorn.

New products include sprinkle mugs, enamel pin sets and canvas totes. This merchandise will be exclusive to the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck and separate from the Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up currently on The Strip.

The truck accepts credit and debit only. It will be at Galleria at Sunset in the Center Court near Build-a-Bear from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and at Downtown Summerlin between Macy’s and Victoria’s Secret from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on February 22.

