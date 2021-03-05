Hello Kitty Cafe Truck pops up in Summerlin

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck pulled into Downtown Summerlin on Saturday.

The mobile cafe serves colorful treats inspired by the Sanrio character.

The bright pink van decorated with Hello Kitty’s favorite sweets sold a variety of goodies including sprinkle t-shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies and a cafe lunchbox.

New products include a Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow thermos, a Hello Kitty Cafe cookie plush, hand-decorated cookie sets, sprinkle mugs, enamel pin sets, madeleine cookie sets and Hello Kitty Cafe canvas totes.

This merchandise is exclusive to the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck and separate from the Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up currently on The Strip.

The truck accepts credit and debit cards only. It was parked between Macy’s & Victoria’s Secret from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

