Hello Kitty Cafe Truck pops up in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2021 - 1:14 pm
 
Updated March 6, 2021 - 6:41 pm
Kara Ness takes a photo of her daughter Ella Ness-Pavlinsky, 13, after visiting the Hello Kitty ...
Kara Ness takes a photo of her daughter Ella Ness-Pavlinsky, 13, after visiting the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Kaye Anderson of Las Vegas, right, takes a photos in front of the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Dow ...
Kaye Anderson of Las Vegas, right, takes a photos in front of the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People visit the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March ...
People visit the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Molly Byrne, 7, of Las Vegas, shows off what her mother Sheila purchased for her from the Hello ...
Molly Byrne, 7, of Las Vegas, shows off what her mother Sheila purchased for her from the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Nicole Muñoz, left, and her boyfriend Chris Starr shop at the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Do ...
Nicole Muñoz, left, and her boyfriend Chris Starr shop at the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
George Pulido assists a customer with her purchase from the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown ...
George Pulido assists a customer with her purchase from the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The window of the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March ...
The window of the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People line up to visit the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Satur ...
People line up to visit the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Kara Ness, center, and her daughter Ella Ness-Pavlinsky, 13, grab their purchase from the Hello ...
Kara Ness, center, and her daughter Ella Ness-Pavlinsky, 13, grab their purchase from the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Kara Ness, left, and her daughter Ella Ness-Pavlinsky, 13, visit the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at ...
Kara Ness, left, and her daughter Ella Ness-Pavlinsky, 13, visit the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Joe Gonzales, center, assists Kara Ness, left, and her daughter Ella Ness-Pavlinsky, 13, with t ...
Joe Gonzales, center, assists Kara Ness, left, and her daughter Ella Ness-Pavlinsky, 13, with their purchase from the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
A shirt for sale at the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, ...
A shirt for sale at the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People visit the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March ...
People visit the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck pulled into Downtown Summerlin on Saturday.

The mobile cafe serves colorful treats inspired by the Sanrio character.

The bright pink van decorated with Hello Kitty’s favorite sweets sold a variety of goodies including sprinkle t-shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies and a cafe lunchbox.

New products include a Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow thermos, a Hello Kitty Cafe cookie plush, hand-decorated cookie sets, sprinkle mugs, enamel pin sets, madeleine cookie sets and Hello Kitty Cafe canvas totes.

This merchandise is exclusive to the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck and separate from the Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up currently on The Strip.

The truck accepts credit and debit cards only. It was parked between Macy’s & Victoria’s Secret from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

