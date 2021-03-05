70°F
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2021 - 1:14 pm
 
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Las Vegas and making an appearance at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday.

The mobile cafe serves colorful treats inspired by the Sanrio character.

The bright pink van decorated with Hello Kitty’s favorite sweets will sell a variety of goodies including sprinkle t-shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies and a cafe lunchbox.

New products include a Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow thermos, a Hello Kitty Cafe cookie plush, hand-decorated cookie sets, sprinkle mugs, enamel pin sets, madeleine cookie sets and Hello Kitty Cafe canvas totes.

This merchandise will be exclusive to the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck and separate from the Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up currently on The Strip.

The truck accepts credit and debit cards only. It will be at Downtown Summerlin between Macy’s & Victoria’s Secret from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

