Food

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Las Vegas for 1 day only

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2023 - 6:58 am
 
A Hello Kitty lunchbox is among the items being offered on March 11, 2023, from the Hello Kitty ...
A Hello Kitty lunchbox is among the items being offered on March 11, 2023, from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on its return stop in Las Vegas. (Sanrio)
A Hello Kitty decorated cookie set is among the items being offered on March 11, 2023, from the ...
A Hello Kitty decorated cookie set is among the items being offered on March 11, 2023, from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on its return stop in Las Vegas. (Sanrio)
A giant Hello Kitty cookie is among the items being offered on March 11, 2023, from the Hello K ...
A giant Hello Kitty cookie is among the items being offered on March 11, 2023, from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on its return stop in Las Vegas. (Sanrio)

Hello Kitty, famously, does not have a mouth. But that hasn’t stopped her from having a food truck.

On Saturday, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues its 2023 tour of the West (and returns to Las Vegas) with a stop from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Macy’s Promenade, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, in Downtown Summerlin.

Among the food and drink items on offer:

— Hello Kitty giant cookies.

— Hello Kitty decorated cookie sets.

— Hello Kitty madeleine cookie sets.

— Hello Kitty Cafe lunchbox.

— Hello Kitty Cafe thermos.

There are also Hello Kitty T-shirts, canvas totes, enamel pin sets and other items.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit and debit card payments. After Vegas, the truck continues its tour with a stop in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 18.

The truck debuted in October 2014 as part of a food-related venture from Sanrio, the Japanese company that owns Hello Kitty. To date, two trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across the U.S.

The first Hello Kitty item, a vinyl coin purse, debuted in Japan in 1975. Today, Kitty White (that’s her name) is an OG of global pop culture. Before K-pop, there was Kitty.

(Full disclosure: This writer has a vintage Hello Kitty carry-on purchased years ago in Asia. And no, you cannot buy it off me for your child as we’re standing in the airport security line. That request? Bad Kitty.)

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

