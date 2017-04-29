Hell’s Kitchen restaurant replacing former Serendipity 3 spot at Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace president Gary Selesner, left, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey and ITV America's Ed Simpson celebrate at the end of a press conference to announce Ramsey's new restaurant Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, which will be located at the current Stripside Cafe (formerly Serendipity 3) at Caesars Palace hotel-casino. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Gordon Ramsey addresses the media during a press conference to announce his new restaurant Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, which will be located at the current Stripside Cafe (formerly Serendipity 3) at Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Gordon Ramsey walks onto stage before the start of a press conference to announce his new restaurant Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, which will be located at the current Stripside Cafe (formerly Serendipity 3) at Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Caesars Palace president Gary Selesner, left, shakes hands with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey and ITV America's Ed Simpson during a press conference to announce Ramsey's new restaurant Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, which will be located at the current Stripside Cafe (formerly Serendipity 3) at Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Caesars Palace president Gary Selesner, left, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey and ITV America's Ed Simpson celebrate at the end of a press conference to announce Ramsey's new restaurant Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, which will be located at the current Stripside Cafe (formerly Serendipity 3) at Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Gordon Ramsay held a surprise press conference today in front of Caesars Palace to announce his fifth Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen.

Set to open this winter in the space that most recently housed Stripside Café (formerly home to Serendipity 3), the restaurant will offer two kitchen teams, red and blue, with each preparing a separate menu, allowing diners to choose between and among the options.

Ramsay said Hell’s Kitchen’s executive chef will be announced in a couple of months. Ramsay teased during an interview that patrons will see familiar faces from various seasons of his “Hell’s Kitchen” TV show from time to time in the restaurant.

Ramsay’s name wasn’t on the invitation to today’s event. But the fact that he is in town for Bon Appetit magazine’s annual Vegas Uncork’d festival and making public appearances, combined with longtime rumors that he had his eye on the space in question, meant that it wasn’t a total surprise to see him take the stage.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen will join Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood’s Gordon Ramsay Burger and the grab-and-go Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at The Linq in the chef’s growing portfolio of local restaurants. It will tie him with Wolfgang Puck as the celebrity chef with the most restaurants on the Strip, although Puck also has a Summerlin outpost of his Bar & Grill, and Mario Batali is busy planning his fifth Strip concept Eataly.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.