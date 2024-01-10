Henderson restaurant celebrating anniversary with $1 mimosas

Plus: mocktails, vegan breakfast, Area15 lager and food of the Vikings in this week’s edition of On the Side.

A Nice Mangos mocktail from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Henderson. (Clique Hospitality)

Mimosas from Broken Yolk Cafe. (Broken Yolk Cafe)

HopSwell, a sparkling hop-infused water from CraftHaus Brewery of Las Vegas. (CraftHaus Brewery)

An Impossible Supreme Tostada from Nacho Daddy of Las Vegas. (Nacho Daddy)

Signal Lager, in partnership with Able Baker Brewing, is served at Area15 in Las Vegas. (Area15)

Ariva Luxury Residences in southwest Las Vegas is presenting a vegan farmers market on Jan. 14, 2024. (Ariva Luxury Residences)

In the latest cheap buzz in Las Vegas (an increasingly rare event):

■ Broken Yolk Cafe in Henderson, 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, is celebrating its first anniversary on Tuesday with $1.16 mimosas (an 88.4 percent discount from the usual $10 price). Mimosas feature Wycliff Brut California sparkling wine mixed with different juices.

The celebration also features birthday cake and giveaways. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

◆ ◆ ◆

If you’re not doing the buzz in January (aka Drynuary, aka Willpower We Don’t Possess):

■ CraftHaus Brewery is releasing HopSwell, a hop-infused sparkling water with a whole bunch of nothing: zero alcohol, sugar, calories, grains or added gluten. CraftHaus is at 7350 Eastgate Road, Suite 110, Henderson, and 197 E. California Ave., Suite 130, in the Arts District.

■ Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar in Town Square is serving The Island Tea (hint of mint with a citrus mango kick), The Faux-Jito (a spruced-up lemon lime soda), and a Sicilian Peach (creamy coconut, peach, jalapeño spice). The mocktails are $8.

■ Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch is offering Blood in the Sand (blood orange juice, agave, strawberry purée), a Pinky’s Up (hibiscus syrup, passion fruit juice, pineapple chili shrub), and a Nice Mangos (mango purée, agave, lime, ginger beer). The mocktails are $12.

◆ ◆ ◆

If you’re going meatless this month (aka Veganuary):

■ Nacho Daddy locations (four) are sending out their plant-based Impossible Supreme Tostada featuring taco-seasoned Impossible Beef, housemade made vegan queso dip, black beans, avocado-lime salsita, pico de gallo, fried jalapeños, guacamole and lettuce atop housemade corn chips. The tostada is $24.95 or $27.45, depending on location.

■ Truth and Tonic Wellness Cafe in The Venetian is offering organic strawberry and cashew butter toast with grilled banana ($18); breakfast tacos with Just Egg, vegan breakfast sausage, cheddar and cabbage slaw ($16); and a vegan chicken avocado wrap with vegan mozzarella, guacamole, heirloom tomato, gem lettuce and tahini ($18).

◆ ◆ ◆

Area15 has launched Signal Lager, a Mexican-style lager, at its Oddwood Bar, Liftoff Ride and Asylum Bar & Arcade. The beer, in 16-ounce cans, is light and crisp, with a gentle balance of malt sweetness and hop bitterness. The lager was created in partnership with Able Baker Brewing of Vegas.

◆ ◆ ◆

Eiffel Tower Restaurant in Paris Las Vegas is now offering a three-course prix fixe brunch for $59 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The menu features nine appetizer choices (including creamy French onion soup), 10 entrée choices (including a French BLT Tower), and six dessert choices (including warm baked Alsatian apple strudel). Menu/reservations: eiffeltowerrestaurant.com/menus/brunch.

◆ ◆ ◆

Ariva Luxury Residences, 11055 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is hosting its recurring farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday with plant-based and wellness offerings. Lulu’s Vegan Kitchen is coordinating the market.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Sons of Norway Vegas Viking Lodge, a nonprofit that promotes Norwegian heritage, is hosting its 25th annual Lutefisk Dinner on Jan. 27, with seatings at 2 and 5 p.m. The dinner is at the Boulder City Elks Lodge No. 1682, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

The menu features lutefisk (aged white fish) with butter or white sauce, roast pork, boiled potatoes, peas and carrots, lefse flatbread and Norwegian cookies. Packages of lefse and cookies will also be sold. Dinner tickets: $30 adults, $10 for children 12 and younger. Advance purchase required from vegasvikings.org.

