Henderson restaurant to offer pop-up sale of scarce grocery items

Since milk, eggs, toilet paper and other staples have been difficult to find, The Stove is launching a store, of sorts, to sell overstocked items.

The Stove in Henderson plans a grocery popup. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you can’t find milk, eggs and toilet paper, help is on the way.

The Stove, a Henderson restaurant at 11261 S. Eastern Ave., is launching a pop-up market offering many grocery items that have been difficult to find in stores across the valley. They’ll have local milk, $5.50 a gallon; local eggs, $3.50 a dozen; toilet paper, $1.50 a roll; fettuccine, $2 a pound; instant oatmeal, 40 cents; canned chicken broth, $5.50 for 50 ounces; chicken soup, $1.25 for 7.25 ounces; tomato soup, $5.50 for 50 ounces; Gatorade, $1.50 for 20 ounces; half & half, $4 a quart; butter, $1.75 a stick; and hand sanitizer, $4 for 2 ounces.

The pop-up will begin Tuesday in the restaurant’s private dining room. Priority will be given to seniors and availability is first-come, first-served. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, or while supplies last. The Stove plans to sell their overstock through depletion but will impose limits to prevent hoarding.

“We do not wish to see our guests and the elderly community go without due to these times of uncertainty,” Antonio Nunez, executive chef and part-owner, said in a statement. “The current scenes at local grocery stores may be too stressful for seniors to endure, and buying in bulk may not be feasible for individuals, so we wanted to offer an alternative.”

