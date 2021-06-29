99°F
Henderson’s empty Sweet Tomatoes to become Mexican cantina

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 6:41 pm
 
A selection of food from El Luchador Mexican Kitchen & Cantina. (El Luchador)
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, which debuted this year on Blue Diamond Road, will open a second location in the old Sweet Tomatoes spot at 375 N. Stephanie St. (at Warm Springs Road) in Henderson. The opening is expected later this year.

Named for a colorful Mexican wrestling tradition, the Hooper Hospitality Concepts restaurant specializes in Chef Aaron Bryan’s Southern California twists on the traditional cuisine, such as Carnitas ala Mandarin, which is Jarritos-braised pork with avocado salsa, pickled onion and grilled flour tortillas; Bacon al Pastor, with avocado crema, Fresno chiles, pickled onions and flour tortillas; and The Super Fly, plancha chicken with beans, rice, cheese and pico de gallo.

The new location will seat 250 for dine-in and have a large patio.

It was a big week for locally owned Mexican restaurants, with El Dorado Cantina announcing the opening of its third location, at 8349 W. Sunset Road.

The Henderson El Luchador will be the rare exception in a corridor heavily peppered with outlets of household-name national chains. Storming Crab, a regional chain with locations mostly in the Midwest, had announced it was going into the old Romano’s Macaroni Grill location across the street at 573 Stephanie, but that remains one of a number of restaurants the company said are “coming soon.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

