Henderson’s Kitchen Table pushes back west side opening to late July

Kitchen Table chef and owner Javier Chavez has hit some minor delays in opening the new Kitchen Table Squared in the west side’s Gramercy complex, but things are still moving forward. The space is now on track to open its doors in late July.

We’re told the most popular items from the original location will also be available at the new space. Those include the oversized croque madame and Monte Cristo, an assortment of sausages, and the decadent option of adding foie gras to any breakfast entrée. As for whether the chef will continue to smoke his own pork on premises, all we could find out was that the new patio will be larger than the one at the original, so it shouldn’t represent any logistical problems.

The largest change, however, is that the new place will remain open through dinner hours. That will not only allow brunches to run later, it will also mean a brand new menu. And while Chavez is keeping tight-lipped about his evening offerings, we hear a lamb chop dish is in the works, as well as items cooked and/or served on salt blocks. Another new addition will be an exclusive blend of coffee beans ground in-house.

We’ll keep you up to date on any other news that leaks out. Or you can try to pin the chef down at the original location, which is still going strong.

