Here’s a idea to float: Celebrate a holiday with a root-beer cocktail

The root beer float at Therapy is available through the end of the month. (Therapy)

Root beer floats have come a long way since your granny poured some Hires into a glass, added a scoop of vanilla ice cream and you were on your way.

In honor of National Root Beer Float Day on Thursday, Therapy, 528 E. Fremont St., has created its own interpretation of the old-time favorite. Therapy’s mixologists blend 8 Ball chocolate whiskey with root beer, add birthday-cake ice cream and top it with brownie s’mores and whipped cream. It’s $10, or $8 for a non-alcoholic version, and it will be available through the end of the month.

