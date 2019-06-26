Here’s a look at a ‘secret’ summer bite in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Chef Cesar Laran at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace serving a bean curd roll, but it’s not on the menu.

Smoked Bean Curd Roll at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shhh! We’re letting you in on a little secret here. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace is serving two secret dishes created by senior chef Cesar Laran.

The Smoked Bean Curd Roll starts with bean curd sheets, which are filled with carrots, celery and shiitake mushrooms, rolled tightly and smoked with oolong tea leaves and sugar, $28.

The other secret? Beijing sea bass, marinated in Mr. Chow’s secret bean sauce, the sauce caramelized and the fish topped with pine nuts, $48. These dishes are known only though word of mouth, and Mr. Chow advises ordering well in advance.

