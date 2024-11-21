Here’s how much you’ll pay for your Thanksgiving dinner this year

The American Farm Bureau Federation says that this year’s prices are cheaper from the previous year.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said the average Thanksgiving meal should cost an average of $58.08 for 10 people. (Bhofack2/Dreamstime/TNS)

Every year the president pardons two Thanksgiving turkeys and then tells Americans how much their dinner may cost.

This year, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the average Thanksgiving meal should cost an average of $58.08 for 10 people.

“Prices are down for turkey, stuffing, peas, cranberries, pie crust and whipping cream. … Because wages are rising, this Thanksgiving dinner is the fourth-cheapest ever as a percentage of average earnings,” she said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre’s source is the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Thanksgiving dinner cost tracker, which bases its information on shoppers who check national prices in the first week of November (Nov. 1-6).

“While shoppers will see a slight improvement in the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, high inflation continues to hammer families across the country, including the nation’s farmers,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Growing the food families rely on is a constant challenge for farmers because of high fuel, seed, fertilizer, and transportation costs, just to name a few.”

So, let’s discuss the cost breakdown of a 2024 Thanksgiving dinner and how this year compares to the past few.

Is a 2024 Thanksgiving dinner cheaper than 2023?

The American Farm Bureau Federation says that this year’s prices are a five percent decrease from the previous year. In 2023, the average price for a turkey dinner was $61.17, better than 2022’s record high of $64.05.

— 2022: $64.05

— 2021: $53.31

— 2020: $46.90

— 2019: $48.91

As you can see, the 2024 price is still 19% higher than a pre-pandemic Thanksgiving dinner in 2019.

However, this year’s prices are cheaper than last year mainly because of a six percent drop in turkey prices.

What is the most expensive portion of a Thanksgiving dinner?

Turkeys are the most expensive part of a Thanksgiving dinner. American Farm Bureau Federation claims that they account for 43% of the cost of the meal. For 10 people, the turkey would be around 16 pounds and about 44.2% of the food.

Where you live in the U.S. can also make a difference. AFBF predicts that the South will have the cheapest average, at $56.81. However, Western America will spend around $67.81, the Midwest, $58.90, and the Northeast, $57.36.

The American Farm Bureau predicts that the turkey and the following sides will cost an average of this much money in 2024:

— 16 pound turkey: $25.67

— 12 ounce cranberries: $2.35

— 3 pounds sweet potatoes: $2.93

— A half of a pound for each carrots and celery: $0.84

— 16 ounces green peas: $1.73

— Two nine-inch pie shells: $3.40

— 14 ounces cubed stuffing: $4.08

— One dozen dinner rolls: $4.16

— 30 ounces pumpkin pie mix: $4.15

— One gallon of whole milk $3.21

— A half pint of whipping cream: $1.81

Where are the cheapest grocery stores to shop in North Texas?

According to U.S. World and Report, the cheapest Texas grocery stores in 2024 are:

— WinCo Foods

— Aldi

— Costco

— Sam’s Club

There are also grocery stores like Aldi, which is offering Thanksgiving basket bundles. Aldi’s bundle is below the national average at $47, or $4.70 a person, and it feeds 10 people.

