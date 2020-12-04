Here’s how to find food trucks and what to eat in Las Vegas Valley

For many Las Vegans, there’s never been a better time to visit a food truck.

YourPanadas empanada truck makes a Friday night stop at Aviata Apartments on Nov. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chef Floriana Pastore works at her Signora Pizza food truck, which offers Neopolitan street food. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Owner Jinelle Batista picks up a customer's order from YourPanadas empanada truck, during a stop at Aviata Apartments. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owner Jinelle Batista, center, calls out an order from YourPandas empanada truck, at Aviata Apartments where the truck is parked, in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (ElizabethPage Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For many Las Vegans, there’s never been a better time to visit a food truck. As traditional restaurants struggle with changing rules on occupancy, party size and reservations, the valley’s hundreds of mobile eateries offer diverse cuisine in a drive-up setting that limits face-to-face interactions, and eliminates the need to spend time indoors. Moreover, the variety of dishes being served out of truck windows is more expansive than ever.

So what’s good?

The Review-Journal recently spoke to four local food truck operators about the challenges they’re facing in 2020, and how they’re responding. While we had their attention, we asked them for details on finding their trucks and for some recommendations on others that are worth a visit.

YourPanadas

Follow chef Jonathan Batista’s YourPanadas truck at @yourpanadas and facebook.com/yourpanadas. Batista also uses the truck to showcase the cooking of his partners in the Ghost Unit Kitchen collective, including Chef Jordon Dunewood’s creole concept, Chef JD’s Taste Kitchen. Follow Ghost Unit at @ghostunitkitchen and facebook.com/ghostunitkitchen, and on its website, ghostunitkitchen.com. Follow Dunewood at @chefjdstastekitchen and streetfoodfinder.com/ChefJDsTasteKitchen.

Signora Pizza

Follow Floriana Pastore’s Neapolitan street food truck at facebook.com/SignoraPizzaTruck and @signorapizza. The website, signorapizza.com, is expected to launch before the end of the year.

Cravin’ Creole

Those who want to try Will Staten’s Louisiana cuisine can check out the “calendar of events” section at cravincreole.com/calendar.

The Cake Wagon

Trish Nuckles’ truck operates primarily as a private, event-based concept, but she says patrons can also “find us in small food truck gatherings around the valley from time to time.” Custom orders can be made at thecakewagon.com. Follow @thecakewagonlv, facebook.com/thecakewagon.

Chefs’ picks

Trish Nuckles

AlphaDawg: “AlphaDawg is known for their amazing hot dogs, but my favorite (dish) is their KILLER cheesesteaks and fries!” @alphadawg_lv

Poppy’s Quesadilla: “Veterans in the food truck game, and if you’re lucky to spot them out, they’ve got a variety of delicious and creative options. My favorite is the pulled pork quesadilla — and street tacos when they’ve got them.” @poppysquesadillas, poppysfoodtrucks.com

Jonathan Batista

The Cake Wagon: “Chef Trish Nuckles is an amazing pastry chef who launched a unique dessert truck that makes customizable sweets on the spot with a creative twist on the classics and attention to detail. @thecakewagonlv, facebook.com/thecakewagon, thecakewagon.com

El Tamalucas: “Saul is putting out great food, the business is family owned and operated but most importantly they built a following the right way and is becoming well known around town.” facebook.com/ElTamalucas, @eltamalucas

Floriana Pastore

Chopperz Roadside Grill: “Chopperz is a family business. Chef Steve Bacchetta worked as a chef in several casinos, and last year decided to move to a food truck business. His grilled gourmet sandwiches are yummy.” facebook.com/ChopperzRoadsideGrill, @Chopperzroadsidegrill and chopperzroadsidegrill.shopsettings.com

Raging Tacos: “Raging Tacos is owned by two friends with a passion for food, who started this adventure last year. They are already popular (thanks to) fresh, good ingredients.” facebook.com/RagingTacosLV, @ragingtacoslv, ragingtacoslv.com

Will Staten

Tastee Temptations: “They serve carnival/fair type desserts. From shakes to funnel cakes, they’re something unique.” facebook.com/tasteetemptationssd, @tasteetemptations, tastee-temptations.com

Maize Street: “The operators bring Cuban and South American/Latin flair to the valley, which is different than just regular street tacos. You can never go wrong with a great Cuban sandwich!” @maize.st, maizest.square.site