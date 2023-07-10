Here’s what’s replacing longtime Summerlin Starbucks

The Starbucks at 1990 Village Center Drive in Summerlin closed last month after 25 years.

Signs are up in July 2023 for Foxtail Coffee Co., coming to the former Starbucks on Village Center Circle in Summerlin. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rendering of the Kona Grill planned to open in late 2023-early 2024 on Village View Drive in Shops at the District, in The District at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson. (Kona Grill)

In July 2023, Jaleo by José Andrés in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas presents its Summer of Sangria with different sangria styles (here, Sangria de Cava) and tapas to pair. (Rey Lopez)

Echo & Rig Steakhouse of Las Vegas and Sacramento has introduced its Passport Culinary, a quarterly subscription box featuring sustainably raised meats. (Echo & Rig)

Master sommelier Jennifer Huether has joined Southern Glazer's Beer, Wine & Spirits of Nevada, becoming in summer 2023 the 12th current master sommelier in Las Vegas. (Southern Glazer's Beer, Wine & Spirits of Nevada).

In the latest dispatches from the Las Vegas food and drink front:

■ In June, as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, the Starbucks at 1990 Village Center Drive in Summerlin closed after 25 years. And what once was shall be again. Signs on the exterior of the old Starbucks say Foxtail Coffee Co. is coming soon, something confirmed by a permit application submitted last week for commercial building work in the space. Foxtail began in 2016 in a former auto body shop in Florida, and today, the company has more than 50 locations across Florida and Georgia.

■ Yohama Noodles recently opened at 5115 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 217, in Pacific Asian Plaza in Chinatown. You might begin with gyoza, tempura green beans or vegan miso soup. There are almost 20 rice or curry dishes, including kimchi fried rice with pork or chicken katsu curry. Chef’s specials, also varied, range from beef noodle soup to creamy prawns.

■ A reader alerted us to Amish Homemade Products, 856 N. Rainbow Blvd., just east of U.S. Highway 95 at West Washington Avenue. A bright yellow sign announces “Amish Jam Jelly Honey – Local Raw Honey,” and the front window lists in bright yellow some of the other products offered: balsamic vinegars, barbecue sauces, fruit butters, infused olive oils, mustards, pickles, relishes, salad dressings and salsas.

■ Sweet Garden brings its take on Japanese cake culture to 9730 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 130, at South Grand Canyon Drive. The menu offers cheesecakes, beverages (hot and iced teas, milk teas, fruit teas, cheese lattes), and specialty cakes (including taro and white grape oolong) that may be ordered in advance online. Visit sweetgardenus.net.

■ Kona Grill has signed a lease for its second location in Vegas, this time at 2245 Village View Drive in Shops at the District, in The District at Green Valley Ranch. Kona Grill is known for its American favorites, sushi and classic cocktails. The new restaurant will encompass nearly 7,200 square feet and serve lunch, brunch, dinner and two happy hours. A late 2023-early 2024 opening is planned.

In July, Jaleo by José Andrés in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas presents its Summer of Sangria, with four sangria styles served by the glass, half pitcher and pitcher; three tapas to pair with sangrias; and two sangrias by the glass to go. Menu/details: jaleo.com/event/summer-of-sangria.

Sam Marvin, chef-owner of Echo & Rig Steakhouses in the Summerlin area, Henderson and Sacramento, California, has remade his Butcher in a Box offering into Passport Culinary, a quarterly subscription box of premium global cuts of meat, with complementary recipes. Each $225 box features five to eight cuts of meat, sustainably raised without hormones or antibiotics. Details/subscriptions: passportculinary.com.

Master sommelier Jennifer Huether recently joined Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits & Beer of Nevada, the state’s leading beverage distribution company. With her arrival, Huether becomes the 12th current master sommelier (and only woman) in Vegas, according to Court of Master Sommeliers records. The MS diploma is one of the world’s top two distinctions in fine wine knowledge and service.

“I am so excited to be in one of the culinary capitals of the world and to both learn from and create with some of the most distinguished people in this industry,” Huether said.

The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, just announced that its Huckleberry Hideout Moonshine received a double gold medal, and the Best of Class Moonshine for spirits made outside California, in the 2023 Central Coast Wine and Spirits Competition and California Crafts Spirits Competition. Visit store.themobmuseum.org/collections to shop for Huckleberry Hideout and other spirits.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.