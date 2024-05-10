Highest-ranked pizza restaurants in Las Vegas by diners

People have a lot of opinions on pizza, but given that Americans could eat up to 180 in a year, it only makes sense that all details are considered when choosing a go-to local spot.

Pizza is one of those universal languages that Americans just get. Even if the styles are vastly different based on the region—like a thin wide slice from New York, a thick square cut with crispy edges from Detroit, or deep cheesy pie in a pan from Chicago—many can agree that the combination of chewy dough, tangy sauce, and gooey cheese is a true American classic.

The growing number of pizza joints is enough proof: more than 73,000 pizza restaurants were logged in the United States in 2023. Yet, with so many options to choose from, how is a pizza connoisseur supposed to know the best place to grab a slice?

There’s a lot of competition out there to become the best pizza place in town, especially with people who have a lot of opinions. The aesthetic is always important to consider; maybe customers prefer a classic greasy joint with checkered tablecloths and shakers of Parmesan and red pepper flakes to douse their slice, or perhaps something artisanal with wood-fired pies served with a thoughtfully curated wine menu. Then there’s the pizza itself. Is the restaurant using high-quality ingredients? Does the taste make you want to keep eating more and more?

It may seem like a lot of meticulous details, but given that Americans could eat up to 180 slices of pizza in a year, it only makes sense that all of these details are considered when choosing a go-to local spot. Thankfully, there’s enough data out there to steer customers in the right direction instead of having to do the research themselves.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-ranked pizza restaurants in Las Vegas using data from Yelp. Data is as of March 29, 2024. Businesses were selected using Yelp’s ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 25 reviews were considered.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#30. Novella Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5/5 (33 reviews)

- Address: 6825 West Russell Road Ste 115 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, italian, salad

#29. Biaggio’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5/5 (1127 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4235 South Fort Apache Road Ste 160 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, italian, pasta shops

#28. Sicilian Guys Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5/5 (36 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2233 North Rampart Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, sandwiches, pasta shops

#27. Esther’s Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5/5 (2269 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1131 South Main St. Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: italian, pizza, cocktail bars

#26. Nona’s NY Pizza

- Rating: 4.5/5 (56 reviews)

- Address: 6601 South Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza

#25. Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5/5 (989 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 5270 South Fort Apache Road Ste 320 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, italian, chicken wings

#24. Pizza Twist

- Rating: 4.5/5 (132 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 9850 South Maryland Pkwy Ste 6 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza

#23. Yukon Pizza

- Rating: 4.5/5 (181 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1130 East Charleston Blvd. Ste 160 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza

#22. Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5/5 (166 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 241 West Charleston Blvd. Ste 101 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, italian

#21. Palms Pizza

- Rating: 4.5/5 (95 reviews)

- Address: 4321 West Flamingo Road Palms Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza

#20. Red Dwarf LV

- Rating: 4.6/5 (226 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1305 Vegas Valley Drive Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: beer bar, pizza, tiki bars

#19. Strega Brick Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.6/5 (112 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 7460 South Rainbow Blvd. Ste 110 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: burgers, pizza, italian

#18. Mama Z’s Pizza

- Rating: 4.6/5 (77 reviews)

- Address: 8465 West Sahara Ave. Ste 114 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: salad, pizza, chicken wings

#17. La Strega

- Rating: 4.6/5 (663 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 3555 South Town Center Drive Ste 105 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: italian, pizza, cocktail bars

#16. Signora Pizza

- Rating: 4.6/5 (63 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3850 South Town Center Drive Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: food trucks, pizza

#15. Landini’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.6/5 (228 reviews)

- Address: 9440 West Russell Road Ste 104 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, italian, chicken wings

#14. Chill Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.6/5 (31 reviews)

- Address: 7905 West Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, bars, mediterranean

#13. One Slice of New York

- Rating: 4.6/5 (68 reviews)

- Address: 3328 East Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches

#12. Double Zero Pie & Pub

- Rating: 4.6/5 (122 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3853 Spring Mountain Road Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, bars

#11. Lucino’s Pizza

- Rating: 4.7/5 (479 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3421 East Tropicana Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches

#10. Monzú Italian Oven + Bar

- Rating: 4.7/5 (866 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 6020 West Flamingo Road Ste 10 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, italian

#9. Santina’s New York Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.7/5 (95 reviews)

- Address: 9430 West Lake Mead Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, vegan, chicken wings

#8. Milano Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.7/5 (418 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 6599 South Las Vegas Blvd. Ste B210 Town Square Center Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: italian, bars, pizza

#7. Down 2 Earth Plant Based Cuisine

- Rating: 4.7/5 (113 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 6599 Las Vegas Blvd. South Ste B-209 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: vegan, pizza, sandwiches

#6. Piesano East Coast Pizza

- Rating: 4.7/5 (45 reviews)

- Address: 5660 South Hualapai Way Ste 102 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, sandwiches, fast food

#5. Marsigliano’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.7/5 (709 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 8125 West Sahara Ave. Ste 170 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, italian, sandwiches

#4. Pizzeria Tona

- Rating: 4.8/5 (58 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 7750 South Jones Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: sandwiches, pizza, chicken wings

#3. Manizza’s Pizza

- Rating: 4.8/5 (246 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 6090 South Rainbow Blvd. Ste 2 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, italian, chicken wings

#2. Amedeo Pizza Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.8/5 (41 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1181 South Buffalo Drive Ste 115 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, italian, sandwiches

#1. Fugazzeta Pizza & Empanadas

- Rating: 4.9/5 (54 reviews)

- Address: 6135 West Sahara Ave. Ste 2 Las Vegas, Nevada

- Categories: pizza, empanadas, argentine

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Kiersten Hickman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 314 metros.