Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Las Vegas?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. A.Y.C.E Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4321 W Flamingo Rd Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, NV 89103-3903

#29. Pinches Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 707 Fremont St Ste 5 Shipping Container Park, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5615

#28. Baja Miguel’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (452 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd S South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, Las Vegas, NV 89183-4013

#27. Cabo Wabo Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920

#26. La Salsa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (343 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 380, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#25. Garden Court Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,009 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 200 N Main St Main Street Station Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89101-2910

#24. Gonzalez Y Gonzalez

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4338

#23. Yolos - Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (656 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4331

#22. The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,092 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard Wynn, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967

#21. China Poblano by Jose Andres

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,528 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#20. Hussong’s Mexican Cantina - Boca Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (844 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 740 S. Rampart Blvd #7, Las Vegas, NV 89145

#19. KoMex Fusion Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 633 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107-1911

#18. Canonita

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,341 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd S The Venetian Grand Canal Shops, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#17. Casa Don Juan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (412 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1204 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104-1029

#16. Border Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,876 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3950 Las Vegas Boulevad South Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1005

#15. Javier’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,928 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89158-4300

#14. Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (444 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 129 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5603

#13. Lindo Michoacan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10800 West Flamingo, Las Vegas, NV 89147

#12. La Comida

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 S 6th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5706

#11. Nacho Daddy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (900 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S #595, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920

#10. El Segundo Sol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,073 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 1144, Las Vegas, NV 89109-0763

#9. El Dorado Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (521 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3025 Sammy Davis Jr Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1198

#8. Carlos’n Charlie’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,056 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3555 Las Vegas Blvd S Flamingo Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#7. Tacos el Gordo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 1724 E Charleston Blvd Used to Be on Las Vegas Blvd!, Las Vegas, NV 89104-1903

#6. Tacos El Gordo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 3049 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1960

#5. Nacho Daddy Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 113 N 4th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-2932

#4. Tacos & Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169-0931

#3. Senor Frog’s Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,528 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8916

#2. Original Lindo Michoacan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2655 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121-3618

#1. Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (946 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9640 W Tropicana Ave Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89147-2604

