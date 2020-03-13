Hockey-themed BarCanada opening today at The D

There won’t be any hockey on the big screens, but the party at newest downtown bar gets underway at 5 p.m.

An artist's rendering of the new BarCanada in The D. (PGAL)

The NHL season may be on hold, but fans will get a new spot to carry them through this hockey hiatus Friday evening. The D on Fremont Street will officially open BarCanada at 5 p.m.

The 24-hour bar, which has been described as “a hockey-inspired and Canadian red watering hole,” is on the second floor of the casino. And while fans may have to wait to watch a live game on the 85-inch TVs and place wagers on them at the nearby Circa sports betting stations and kiosks, there will be no interruptions to the beer and cocktail service.

Unfortunately for hockey fans, the planned ribbon-cutting on Monday with the D’s owner Derek Stevens and legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger has been postponed indefinitely.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.