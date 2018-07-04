Hofbrauhaus celebrates America with red, white and blue treat

Celebrate the red, white and blue with an appropriately colored dessert at the Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road. Slices of house-made cherry and apple pies and vanilla ice cream are served atop blueberry compote, and it’s $10. The dessert is part of the Hofbrauhaus’ special Fourth of July menu that also includes house-made corn chowder with bacon and jalapenos, $6; barbecued baby back ribs with a grilled jalapeno-cheddar bratwurst, cole slaw, corn on the cob, seasoned potato wedges, bacon and barbecue sauce, $25; and a cocktail with Bacardi, Malibu rum, blue curacao and cranberry juice, $15.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella