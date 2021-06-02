Hofbräuhaus in Las Vegas returns with a big cheer — PHOTOS

The popular Bavarian beer hall and restaurant on Paradise Road opened its doors Tuesday for the first time since March 2020, when it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hofbräuhaus is back.

The popular Bavarian beer hall and restaurant on Paradise Road opened its doors Tuesday for the first time since March 2020, when it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said it was the first time in its 17-year history that the Las Vegas restaurant was forced to close.

Hofbräuhaus said its temporary hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.