Hofbräuhaus in Las Vegas returns with a big cheer — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2021 - 10:12 pm
 
Guests raise their beer mugs for a cheers during the grand reopening of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Guests walk into Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas during their grand reopening on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Waitress Jennifer Alcantara delivers beer to a table during the grand reopening of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Iulian Constantin, left, and Maria Petrache dance during the grand reopening of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A server delivers food to a table during the grand reopening of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Signage for the grand reopening of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Guests enjoy dinner during the grand reopening of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Servers deliver beer during the grand reopening of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Shots are poured at the bar during the grand reopening of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Guests are served beer by waitress Jennifer Alcantara, top/middle, during the grand reopening of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Guests raise their beer mugs for a cheers during the grand reopening of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Hofbräuhaus is back.

The popular Bavarian beer hall and restaurant on Paradise Road opened its doors Tuesday for the first time since March 2020, when it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said it was the first time in its 17-year history that the Las Vegas restaurant was forced to close.

Hofbräuhaus said its temporary hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

