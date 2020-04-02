Honey Salt’s Passover dinner to go eases holiday burden

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is offering a takeout Passover dinner for four, with entree choices of roasted chicken or brisket, plus sides and dessert.

Honey Salt is offering a Passover dinner to go, which is available from Wednesday through April 16. (Review-Journal file photo)

The coronavirus crisis may have put a damper on the annual celebration of Passover, which begins at sundown Wednesday, but there are still holiday options. Among them is a Passover dinner to go from Honey Salt, available from Wednesday through April 16.

The menu for the dinner, which serves four, covers traditional dishes such as a whole roasted chicken with lemon and thyme glaze or a slow-roasted brisket with rosemary and red wine jus, plus matzo ball soup, potato kugel, roasted vegetables with fresh herbs and mashed sweet potatoes with sage and brown sugar. Dessert is dark chocolate mousse with fresh strawberries. The package is $130.

Friday is the last day to order, and quantities are limited. Order by emailing manager@honeysalt.com. Honey Salt is at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd.

