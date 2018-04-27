House of Blues’ B-Side makes a smoky negroni

The orchard in the name of the Orchard Negroni from the House of Blues’ new side lounge B-side is probably a reference to the apricot brandy in the recipe. But don’t be fooled. What really sets it apart from a traditional negroni is the smoky taste of mezcal.
Ingredients
1/2 ounce Roca Patron tequila
1/2 ounce Cryente mezcal joven
1 ounce Carpano Antica sweet vermouth
1 ounce Cynar
1/2 ounce Apricot brandy
2 dash orange bitters
Garnish
Orange peel
Directions
Add all ingredients to mixing glass with ice. Stir for 20 seconds. Strain into rocks glass over ice sphere.