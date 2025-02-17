How many humans will this Vegas robot barista replace?

The robot, from a Vegas company, converses with customers and takes orders inside a new coffee shop in Town Square.

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The grill platter from the bar room menu at Mae Daly's Fine Steaks & Whiskeys in downtown Las Vegas. (Mae D)aly's Fine Steaks & Whiskeys)

A Sleepy Kaiju cocktail from Golden Gai Cocktail Club inside Wakuda in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Golden Gai Cocktail Club)

The entrance to the new Clouffee & Tea, which features a robot barista in the shop at Town Square Las Vegas. (Richtech Robotics)

The interior of the new Clouffee & Tea, which features a robot barista in the shop at Town Square Las Vegas. (Richtech Robotics)

Adam doesn’t need a salary. Or benefits. He doesn’t take sick days, but he might need maintenance. Although he’s a barista at the new Clouffee & Tea, he won’t be uploading sobbing TikToks about mean customers.

Adam is an AI-powered robot from Richtech Robotics, a Las Vegas company. Clouffee & Tea, 6587 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite B187, in Town Square, is the inaugural location for Richtech’s food and beverage brand built around Adam. The robot will detect customers, converse (“Madam, I’m Adam”), monitor and adapt to changes in the store environment, and prepare beverages.

The menu at Clouffee features hot and iced coffees, milk and fruit teas, and desserts. Other shops are planned, according to a recent announcement by Richtech. The name Clouffee blends a reference to the cloud technology that powers Adam with the word coffee. Adam has human colleagues. For now.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Calabash African Kitchen, 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 6-8, will celebrate its third anniversary with a customer appreciation day featuring regular menu service, free selected appetizers, a fashion show, African drummers and dancers, live music, a raffle, gift bags and more. Visit calabashafricankitchen.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Las Vegas Valley Winery, 7360 Eastgate Road, Suite 123, Henderson, recently won 10 medals at the 2025 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the 25th anniversary of the prestigious contest. In mid-January, judges tasted 5,500 wines, mainly from the U.S. but also from Canada and Mexico.

Among the medals won are double golds for the ’23 Rossa Secco dry rosé, the ’23 muscat cannelli and the ’22 La Casa Cuvée cabernet sauvignon blend. The winery also won medals for its La Rosa rosé, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, two rieslings, tempranillo and malbec. Winning releases may be tasted and purchased at the winery. Visit vegasvalleywinery.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson, will host a four-course dinner (plus opening drink) featuring pours from Bava Winery in the Piedmont region of Italy. Giorgio Bava will present the wines. Among the pairings: braised lamb shank and Gorgonzola polenta with ’01 and ’18 Bava Nizza Rosso barbera.

Cost: $175. Call 702-361-1661 or email info@gaetanoslv.com for prepaid reservations.

◆ ◆ ◆

Golden Gai Cocktail Club, just inside Wakuda in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian, has introduced six new cocktails. Among the shake-ups are a Matcha Made in Heaven (Roku Gin, génépy herbal liqueur, yuzu, lemon, coconut cream, egg white, matcha powder) and a Sleepy Kaiju (Vida Mezcal, Midori, yuzu, lime, agave, cucumber, shiso). Cocktails are $22.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 7 a.m. March 3, Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the opening of its fifth Nevada location, at 9480 W. Sahara Ave., with a ribbon-cutting, giveaways, photo opportunities and other entertainment. The first 100 people who purchase an entrée receive a $25 gift card.

Hours for dine-in, takeout and delivery are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visit thebrokenyolk.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Mae Daly’s Fine Steaks & Whiskeys, 2211 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 150, recently launched its bar room menu of nine dishes that offer a more casual experience than full dining room meals.

The dishes, $17 to $38, include French onion soup ($18), mini lobster rolls ($22), shrimp scampi ($27), an 8-ounce cheeseburger with fries ($28), and a Mae Daly’s grill platter ($38) of grilled Mary’s Chicken, hot sausage and filet mignon medallions. Visit maedalys.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 6:30 p.m. March 6, NoMad Library in Park MGM will celebrate Women’s History Month with a three-course dinner (plus passed canapés) featuring pours from La Crema winery of Sonoma County. The menu, created by executive chef Isaiah Torres, draws inspiration from three women chefs: Julia Child, Alice Waters and Dominique Crenn.

Among the pairings: spring chicory, bacon, soft-boiled hen egg and local herb salad with ’22 Saralee’s Vineyard Russian River chardonnay. Cost: $195. Reservations: nomadlasvegas.mgmresorts.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, has debuted a four-course pre-show menu served daily from 4 to 6 p.m. The menu features three antipasti, including vitello tonnato; two pasta choices, including seasonal ravioli; three entrée choices, including branzino with guanciale and zucchini; and tiramisù for dessert. Cost: $65. Visit ferraroslasvegas.com.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.